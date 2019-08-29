A 90 Day Fiancé Couple Keeps Talking Divorce, So Who's Still Together?

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 3:00 PM
90 Day Fiancé has produced its fair share of happy endings. Yes, that's surprising given the show is all about people moving to a foreign country, usually after meeting online, and getting married within three months. But, for every Russ and Paola, there's a Colt and Larissa. Not every story ends well.
In season one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which is about Americans going to another country, 90 Day veterans Paul and Karine have hit quite the rough patch. Originally from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days seasons one and two, Paul and Karine moved over to The Other Way Paul decided to move to Brazil after marrying Karine, who later became pregnant.
However, a translation error put a snag in his visa application and the country of Brazil thinks he's a convicted terrorist (he said he was really just charged with terroristic threats in the US after he said he was going to slit somebody's tires).
Recent episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way have featured Paul and Karine fighting over Karine's conversations with American men who send her money. After a fight, he went to a hotel and she left with her mom on a five-day boat trip back to their other apartment and told her mother she wanted to get the ball rolling on a divorce. Paul soon followed and instead of making amends, which a very pregnant Karine was ready to do, they fought more.
Where do they stand? That remains to be seen. See the status of other 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day cast members below. We'll update the status of 90 Day: The Other Way couples after the season ends.
Status: Broken up...well, never really together
After meeting online, Patrick flew to Paris to meet Myriam in person, only to discover she had a boyfriend. He left Paris in the friend zone. "I started my business. I have a YouTube channel, and I continue to do interviews in the world of music. I focus more on my professional life than sentimental," Myriam told E! News in a statement.
Status: Broken up
Cortney flew to Spain to meet model Antonio after they met online. Once there, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing and they called it quits. Now Antonio is an actor in Shanghai and Cortney is traveling the world. "I have backpacked about 40 countries and several states. I want to share my experience and give travel tips on IG & YouTube. I volunteer, tutor, babysit, self-teach Spanish and JavaScript, cook, gym, date, hangout with friends & family, binge watch Netflix and try to keep up with the Kardashians," Cortney said.
Status: Broken up
Sean and Abby met on a dating site, and despite the over 20-year age difference, they met in Haiti and instantly faced drama with an ex-boyfriend in the picture. Despite all this, they got engaged, but they split after the season one reunion.
Status: Married
Larry made his way to the Philippines to meet Jenny in the first season. After their time together, Larry proposed. After a lengthy visa process, Jenny made her way to Florida and the two have since married. They're appearing in the 90 Day digital show What Now?.
Status: Broken up
Things were...passionate between Darcey and Jesse. They loved hard and fought hard. After two seasons, they called it quits. At the reunion, they hugged it out. Darcey revealed she was dating another foreigner. According to his Instagram, Jesse is traveling as an actor, entrepreneur and speaker.
Status: Married?
It's been quite a journey for Paul and Karine. The two stuck it out through issues regarding language barriers, trust and distance, and are now the parents to a baby boy, Pierre Martins Staehle.
"I'm very happy, very excited," Paul said in a statement. "I'm also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I'm very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre."
Cameras followed the couple before and after the birth of their son on 90 Day: The Other Way.
Status: Engaged
Tarik—and his brother—traveled to the Philippines to meet Hazel in season two. Despite the drama, and there was a lot of drama involving the brother and Hazel's reluctance to be intimate with Tarik, he proposed. They're still posting about each other on social media and appear to be going strong.
Status: Married
Rachel and Jon, who met on a karaoke app, got hitched during Before the 90 Days season two, but are still living apart. They're still together, just long distance. They've started the visa process, saving enough money to meet the deadline. They have a joint Instagram account where they discuss their relationship.
Status: Broken up
Ricky traveled to Colombia to meet somebody else. When that fell through, he turned to Ximena. When she found it? Well, she wasn't very happy. However, he still proposed and she accepted. But things fizzled and the engagement was off. Ricky briefly got back together with his ex-wife.
Status: Engaged?
When viewers last saw Angela and Michael, Angela seemingly broke off their engagement at the reunion when she saw a clip of his friends suggesting he must respect her because she's his elder. During their season, Angela traveled to Nigeria to meet Michael and prepared to bring him to the United States on a K-1 visa. However, they patched things up and are appearing in season three of Before the 90 Days.
90 Day: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. and 90 Day: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
