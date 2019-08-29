A 90 Day Fiancé Couple Keeps Talking Divorce, So Who's Still Together?

90 Day Fiancé has produced its fair share of happy endings. Yes, that's surprising given the show is all about people moving to a foreign country, usually after meeting online, and getting married within three months. But, for every Russ and Paola, there's a Colt and Larissa. Not every story ends well.

In season one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which is about Americans going to another country, 90 Day veterans Paul and Karine have hit quite the rough patch. Originally from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days seasons one and two, Paul and Karine moved over to The Other Way Paul decided to move to Brazil after marrying Karine, who later became pregnant.

However, a translation error put a snag in his visa application and the country of Brazil thinks he's a convicted terrorist (he said he was really just charged with terroristic threats in the US after he said he was going to slit somebody's tires).