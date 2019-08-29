Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Against-All-Odds Love Story

When Garth Brooks first laid eyes on his future wife Trisha Yearwood, it was love at first sight.

The year was 1987. Neither were the music superstars we know them to be today. In fact, neither had even been signed to a record label when they met while recording a demo in songwriter Kent Blazy's Nashville studio. "Kent Blazy introduced me and Ms. Yearwood, and he goes, 'I knew you were gonna like her,'" Brooks recalled during a 2013 interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show. "When she left, he goes, 'What do you think?' I said, 'Well, it's strange because I felt that feeling like when you just met your wife.'"

The only problem?

"I'd been married for 13 months," he continued. In fact, both parties in question were legally wed to others, as Brooks had married college sweetheart Sandy Mahl in May 1986 and Yearwood was only months into a union with musician Chris Latham.

And yet, there was something undeniable about their connection. "When you meet someone, you know," Brooks told Parade in 2016 when the publication asked the couple how each knew the other person was the one during a joint interview. Yearwood added, "It was probably the minute I met him, even though I didn't know it at the time. I just think we're meant to be."