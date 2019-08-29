Gigi Hadid Proves She's a Perfect Fan at the 2019 U.S. Open

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words—just look at this one of Gigi Hadidat the 2019 U.S. Open

The supermodel was snapped in the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, visibly very enthusiastic as she watched her famous friend Serena Williams compete against Katy McNally. The tennis legend ended up winning the headline-making match on Wednesday inside Arthur Ashe Stadium—perhaps spurring this very candid reaction from the catwalk pro. After all, things had been tense. "Only my queen @serenawilliams can have me this wired at midnight," Hadid wrote on Instagram about the nail-biting game.

With the annual tournament officially underway again, the stars have flocked to Queens in New York to see the exciting games unfold.