The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4 Taglines Revealed

It's out with the carnie references, in with the pageant callbacks for The Real Housewives of Dallas.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the taglines for The Real Housewives of Dallas season four, with Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, LeeAnne Locken, Stephanie Hollman and a new Kary—newcomer Kary Brittingham is in as a full-time Housewife, Cary Deuber is back as a "friend."

Let's break down the new opening credits and taglines.

LeeAnne: "Dallas is a pageant that I always win." LeeAnne was a pageant girl—never forget her appearance in Miss Congeniality—and it looks like this year she's finally winning, including a walk down the aisle.