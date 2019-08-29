Troye Sivan Slams Interviewer for Asking If He's "Top or Bottom"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 6:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Troye Sivan

Dragomir Yankovic/Getty Images

Troye Sivan is not ok with this. 

The Golden Globe-nominated artist publicly criticized an interviewer online for some sexual questions he found inappropriate. In the magazine interview, Sivan was asked a variety of personal questions, including what he's watching on Netflix, the "best film" he's seen recently, whether he follows any "Instagram thirst-traps," how he met his boyfriend Jacob Bixenman and whether he'd give Sivan a hall pass for his celebrity crush, Shawn Mendes

The article finished with a round of quickfire questions, such as "Apple or Samsung" and "Ariana [Grande] or Taylor [Swift]?" The round concluded with "Top or bottom?" to which the performer replied, "Ooo...definitely passing!"

On Wednesday, a fan surfaced the article online, asking, "Who's this interviewer the bar is on the floor."

Watch

Troye Sivan Jumps Back Into Acting With Boy Erased

The 24-year-old star retorted, "I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question, but then i remembered how wildly invasive, strange and innapropriate [sic] that would be. Didn't stop him though!"

Read

From Black Panther to Troye Sivan: How 2018 Was the Year That Changed Hollywood for the Better

The interview questions were met with a flurry of criticism from fans online. "Next time I'll just do a Twitter q&a," Sivan tweeted.

He also poked fun at the situation when a fan tweeted, "what's your ss number."

"You sure you don't wanna just ask if i have a gayby or if i like Will and Grace like the other guy???" the star quipped back. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Music , Sex , LGBTQ , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Sings About Anxiety in New Song "Xanax": Listen to a Teaser Here

Sheryl Crow, Lance Armstrong, Grammy Couples

Looking Back on Sheryl Crow's Surprising Relationship History

Ed Sheeran Taking 18 Months Off From Music

Reba, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton

CMA Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

DJ AM

DJ AM's Prolific Legacy: A Haunted Artist Who Couldn't Be Saved but Who Quietly Changed His Craft Forever

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Gives Emotional Goodbye As He Announces 18 Month Break From Music

Taylor Swift, Good Morning America

Taylor Swift's "Cornelia Street" Landlord Didn't Even Know Who She Was at First

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.