Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Is Ready for Her Sports Illustrated Cover

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 6:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Miles

Instagram

Like mother, like daughter.

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Thursday to share a precious pic of her daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, posing on the beach in Thailand. The sweet snapshot showed the 3-year-old fashionista lounging on a rock in the Phi Phi Islands while wearing a pretty pink swimsuit. After reviewing the pic, Teigen posted about how her daughter could follow in her famous footsteps.

"Oh dear @mj_day," the Lip Sync Battle host captioned the picture, tagging the editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit MJ Day.

Day agreed the little lady was ready for the biz.

"Effortless beauty [check] Chic suit [check] Owns that rock [check] TOE POINT [check, check, check, check, check]," she wrote in the comments section along with the hashtag #CallMeLuna and a series of laughing emojis. 

John Legend was also pretty impressed with his camera work.

"I'm the @yutsai of Instagram dads," he added, tagging photographer Andy Yutsai Wang.

Watch

Chrissy Teigen Says Daughter Luna Is a Spitfire

As fans are well aware, Teigen frequently posed for the magazine, appearing in issues from 2010 to 2017. She also won Rookie of the Year in 2010 and graced the cover in 2014

However, the Twitter queen's firstborn wasn't the only one to get a cute close-up. The celebrity also shared a few adorable images of her baby boy Miles Theodore Stephens.

To see more pictures from the family's summer getaway, check out the gallery below.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Miles

Instagram

Mr. Miles

The Twitter queen shares a sweet snapshot of her son playing in the sand on the Phi Phi Islands.

 
Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Miles

Instagram

Fun at the Beach

If Luna's smile is any indication, it looks like these two are really enjoying their vacation.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Greetings From Thailand

"When your wife says you're a bad Instagram husband but you're like..." John Legend wrote on Instagram before (trying) to prove Chrissy Tegien wrong. 

Article continues below

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Supermodel Pose

Who took such a great photo? John, of course! "Wow. Who took that photo? Must be a #goodinstagramhusband," he joked on Instagram. 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Making Memories

"Me and my uncle. he drives the dopest tuktuk in Korat!" Chrissy shared on Instagram.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Dad's Best Friend

We're going to need a minute after admiring this father-son moment. 

Article continues below

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Explorers Unite

"The mall in Korat combines all the shopping you'd expect plus a little Chuck E Cheese/Dave & Buster's vibe for the kids. Miles approves," John shared online

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Say Cheese?

Luna is in a mood this vacation and we can't get enough! 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Model Approved

"My wife is beauuuuuutiful #goodinstagramhusband," John shared on Instagram before Kris Jenner sounded off in the comments section. "You're doing amazing sweetie!!!"

Article continues below

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Water Sports

"[why is there no flamingo emoji on my phone]" John asked on social media. Preach it! 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Pop Off

When life gives you bubbles, get ready for Luna to pop! 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Farewell Summer

We can never have too many father-daughter photos of this duo. 

Article continues below

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Family First

When one follower asked what the occasion was for such a stunning photo, Chrissy simply replied, "Just Tuesday!"

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Wanna Get Away?

Mommy duties never end especially when you're on vacation. "Everything's fine over here," the supermodel joked on social media

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan Slams Interviewer for Asking If He's "Top or Bottom"

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Sings About Anxiety in New Song "Xanax": Listen to a Teaser Here

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth Makes Return to Instagram Since Filing For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

The Celebrity Couples That Defined Their Generation

E-Comm: Labor Day Sales

7 Labor Day Sale Items We're Adding to Our Carts Now

Sheryl Crow, Lance Armstrong, Grammy Couples

Looking Back on Sheryl Crow's Surprising Relationship History

E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack, Clear the Rack Sale

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale: Early Access Begins Today!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.