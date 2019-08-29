Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Is Ready for Her Sports Illustrated Cover

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 29, 2019 6:09 AM
Like mother, like daughter.
Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Thursday to share a precious pic of her daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, posing on the beach in Thailand. The sweet snapshot showed the 3-year-old fashionista lounging on a rock in the Phi Phi Islands while wearing a pretty pink swimsuit. After reviewing the pic, Teigen posted about how her daughter could follow in her famous footsteps.
"Oh dear @mj_day," the Lip Sync Battle host captioned the picture, tagging the editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit MJ Day.
Day agreed the little lady was ready for the biz.
"Effortless beauty [check] Chic suit [check] Owns that rock [check] TOE POINT [check, check, check, check, check]," she wrote in the comments section along with the hashtag #CallMeLuna and a series of laughing emojis.
John Legend was also pretty impressed with his camera work.
"I'm the @yutsai of Instagram dads," he added, tagging photographer Andy Yutsai Wang.
As fans are well aware, Teigen frequently posed for the magazine, appearing in issues from 2010 to 2017. She also won Rookie of the Year in 2010 and graced the cover in 2014.
However, the Twitter queen's firstborn wasn't the only one to get a cute close-up. The celebrity also shared a few adorable images of her baby boy Miles Theodore Stephens.
To see more pictures from the family's summer getaway, check out the gallery below.
The Twitter queen shares a sweet snapshot of her son playing in the sand on the Phi Phi Islands.
If Luna's smile is any indication, it looks like these two are really enjoying their vacation.
"When your wife says you're a bad Instagram husband but you're like..." John Legend wrote on Instagram before (trying) to prove Chrissy Tegien wrong.
Who took such a great photo? John, of course! "Wow. Who took that photo? Must be a #goodinstagramhusband," he joked on Instagram.
"Me and my uncle. he drives the dopest tuktuk in Korat!" Chrissy shared on Instagram.
We're going to need a minute after admiring this father-son moment.
"The mall in Korat combines all the shopping you'd expect plus a little Chuck E Cheese/Dave & Buster's vibe for the kids. Miles approves," John shared online.
Luna is in a mood this vacation and we can't get enough!
"My wife is beauuuuuutiful #goodinstagramhusband," John shared on Instagram before Kris Jenner sounded off in the comments section. "You're doing amazing sweetie!!!"
"[why is there no flamingo emoji on my phone]" John asked on social media. Preach it!
When life gives you bubbles, get ready for Luna to pop!
We can never have too many father-daughter photos of this duo.
When one follower asked what the occasion was for such a stunning photo, Chrissy simply replied, "Just Tuesday!"
Mommy duties never end especially when you're on vacation. "Everything's fine over here," the supermodel joked on social media.
