Liam Hemsworth Makes Return to Instagram Since Filing For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth is sliding back to social media.

The Aussie actor returned to Instagram for the first time since confirming his split from Miley Cyrus on August 12. This time, however, he had happier news to share: He has a new crime thriller hitting theaters.

"Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th," he shared with his 13 million followers. "I'm incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favorite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography."

"Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved," the 29-year-old continued. "Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen."

Yes, we'd say this post is a lot more upbeat than his last.