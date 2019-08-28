Who's Going to Win America's Got Talent Season 14?

NBC
Wed., Aug. 28, 2019
Another season of America's Got Talent is winding down.
With Wednesday's episode of the NBC reality show, we now have 21 acts who are moving ahead to the semi-finals, which will air Tuesday, September 3 with results on September 4, and Tuesday, September 10, with results on September 11.
This year's semi-finalists include one impressionist, one blacklight dance crew, one blacklight painter, one regular dance crew, three choirs, two magicians, nine musicians, two comedians, and one skilled group of shirtless stuntmen.
Over the next two weeks, they'll compete to make it to the finals, and the winner of season 14 will be crowned on Wednesday, September 18.
You can watch all of the quarter-final acts below to help you decide who you think should win at this point. Could another magician take the throne from Shin Lim, or could one of the many musicians, like Kodi Lee, take the top prize this year?
We'll find out in three weeks!
Detroit Youth Choir
Terry Crews' golden buzzer is alive and well and absolutely killing it.
Magician Dom Chambers
This guy continues to flabbergast everybody with his big predictions, and the mysterious appearance of a former AGT contestant!
Singer Benicio Bryant
Bryant easily passed through to the semi-finals with an original song.
Magician Eric Chien
Yeah we're going to need to know where we can get rubix cubes made of chocolate, thank you very much.
Singer Emanne Beasha
This 10 year-old opera singer can actually do what we pretend we can do when we're alone in our cars on our way home from work.
Comedian Jackie Fabulous
Jackie's set on online dating won her the Dunkin' Save into the semi-finals.
Guitarist Marcin Patrzalek
This guy also does what we pretend we can do whenever we're anywhere near a guitar, and it got him saved by the judges in the quarter finals.
Light Balance Kids
Cool lights and a Billie Eilish song is naturally a recipe for success!
Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa
This golden buzzer kid rocks both overalls and a violin better than we could ever dream to.
Ndlovu Youth Choir
After a split judge's vote, these gorgeous voices were revealed to have won more of America's vote.
Musician Chris Klafford
Klafford and his impressive beard won the Dunkin' Save in the quarter finals.
Singer Luke Islam
Just a golden buzzer recipient singing a song from Dear Evan Hansen. We've got chills.
Singer Kodi Lee
Kodi, who is blind and autistic, won the season's first golden buzzer and he continues to be a favorite.
Blacklight painter Alex Dowis
We can't even paint with regular paint and this guy can draw dinosaurs with light!
Singer Ansley Burns
This 13 year-old country diva advanced thanks to the Dunkin' Save in the quarter finals.
Voices of Service
Bringin' the goosebumps all the way to the semi-finals.
Messoudi Brothers
They're hot (literally), shirtless, and just casually pulling off wild feats of human strength. NBD.
Singer Robert Finley
If you told us this guy was already a famous singer we'd believe you.
Comedian Ryan Niemiller
How do you wear a FitBit if you don't have wrists? This comedian will continue to bring us genius self-deprecating humor in the semi-finals.
Dance Crew V. Unbeatable
V. Unbeatable will be fighting it out in the semi-finals as the last remaining dance crew whose faces we can actually see.
Impressionist Greg Morton
This guy is like watching 14 movies at once and we may never grow tired of it, honestly.
America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
