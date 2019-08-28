Who's Going to Win America's Got Talent Season 14?

Another season of America's Got Talent is winding down.

With Wednesday's episode of the NBC reality show, we now have 21 acts who are moving ahead to the semi-finals, which will air Tuesday, September 3 with results on September 4, and Tuesday, September 10, with results on September 11.

This year's semi-finalists include one impressionist, one blacklight dance crew, one blacklight painter, one regular dance crew, three choirs, two magicians, nine musicians, two comedians, and one skilled group of shirtless stuntmen.

Over the next two weeks, they'll compete to make it to the finals, and the winner of season 14 will be crowned on Wednesday, September 18.