Jessi Combs Mourned by Mythbusters Cast Adam Savage, Kari Byron and More

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 5:14 PM
Fans all over the world are mourning the tragic loss of television host and professional racer, Jessi Combs.
Known as "the fastest woman on four wheels" and for her time on Mythbusters, Overhaulin and Jay Leno's Garage, Combs sadly passed away on Tuesday after getting into an accident in southeast Oregon. She was only 36-years-old.
After learning about her death, Combs' former co-hosts on Mythbusters have shared their heartbreak over the news and have sent their condolences. "So sad to hear about Jessi. She was a badass. Always pushing limit," Kari Byron tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. "Sending smiles into the universe for her."
Many fans of the Discovery Channel show even reminisced about how Combs used to fill in for Byron when she was on maternity leave. "She filled in for Kari while she was pregnant," one fan commented under Byron's post. "She was an awesome fabricator. I first saw her on Spike TV's Xtreme 4x4 and she was amazing. Sad to hear she's passed away."
Additionally, Adam Savage was devastated to learn that his colleague had passed away.
"I'm so so sad, Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash. She was a brilliant & too-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator, & strove everyday to encourage others by her prodigious example," he wrote on Twitter. "She was also a colleague, and we are lesser for her absence."
He added, "My heart goes out to her family."
Moreover, Combs' former Mythbusters co-hosts (who she filmed a number of episodes with) Tory Belleci and Grant Imahara also paid tribute to the late star.
"Absolutely gutted to hear the news of @thejessicombs," Tony captioned his post on Instagram. "You're a legend Jessi and I will miss you my friend."
"So sorry to hear about Jessi," Grant shared on Twitter. "She was a talented builder and host, and above all, a go-getter."
So sad to hear about Jessi. She was a badass. Always pushing limits. Sending smiles into the universe for her. @mythbusters https://t.co/H2gEtN5U0e— Kari Byron (@KariByron) August 28, 2019
Along with her time on Mythbusters, Jessi appeared on Jay Leno's TV series last year. Taking to Twitter, the former late-night host honored the 36-year-old star. "In memory of the fastest woman on four wheels," he said. "Your memory lives on."
Early on Wednesday, a member of Jessi's team, Terry L. Madden, shared a lengthy and heartbreaking Instagram post, confirming her death.
"So I don't know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her," the caption read. "She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!"
In memory of the fastest woman on four wheels.— Jay Leno (@jayleno) August 28, 2019
Your memory lives on. pic.twitter.com/ztY8F18oMO
Our thoughts are with Jessi's family and friends during this time.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?