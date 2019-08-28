Matthew McConaughey Just Became a Professor and His Classes Are Now In Session

Well... alright, alright, alright.

Matthew McConaughey is adding a new title to his growing resume: professor.

The legendary actor and Texas native is now a professor of practice at the University of Texas at Austin's Moody College of Communication, E! News can confirm.

What's more? The Beach Bum star will begin his new role in the fall 2019 term, which technically starts today.

Naturally, the 49-year-old actor will join the department of Radio-Television-Film, where he'll continue his work as the Script to Screen instructor. In 2015, he signed on as a co-teacher for the class with faculty member and director, Scott Rice.

Kathleen Mabley, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Moody College of Communications, shared the exciting announcement with E! News.

"He'll still teach the same class, Script to Screen, but now as an official employee he has the ability to also mentor students, explore teaching other classes and participate in all of the University events," she said in a statement.