Mandy Moore Remembers "Best Hugs" From Ex DJ AM 10 Years After His Death

Angela Weiss/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 1:01 PM
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
10 years after DJ AM's untimely death, Mandy Moore continues to miss her ex-boyfriend daily.
It's been a decade to the day since the 36-year-old DJ, née Adam Goldstein, was tragically found dead in his New York apartment, later confirmed the result of an accidental drug overdose. He and Moore briefly dated in 2007 and she flew to where he was hospitalized after he survived a plane crash the following year.
On Wednesday, the actress heartbreakingly reflected on the loss, writing on Instagram, "It's been 10 years. There are so many times I still find myself wanting to tell you about something funny or strange or exciting."
Moore continued, "I miss your contagious, guttural laugh and your hugs. The best hugs. Miss you every day but today is always hard."
Along with the caption, she posted a touching photo of him smiling at the camera with a rainbow in the background.
Over the years, Moore has been one to commemorate the star with a social media tribute to DJ AM. "9 years. I miss you every day, Adam," she wrote last year.
Just days after his passing, Moore publicly shared she was "absolutely heartbroken." "For those of us lucky enough to have known him, Adam radiated a contagious exuberance for life and also personified the very definition of a true friend," her statement read. "To say that he will be missed beyond words is an understatement. My heart goes out to his loved ones."
