Modern Family Celebrates Its Final Season With a Salute to the Characters

It's the beginning of the end for Modern Family, and to celebrate, ABC is pulling out all the stops, including releasing some very modern art.

E! News has your first look at the season 11 character posters with each of your favorites, from Phil to Dylan and Luke to Lily, getting their time to shine in an artistic portrait with specific winks to their characters.

The new season, which is in production now, is the show's last. ABC made the announcement at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour.

"Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement about the series and creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."