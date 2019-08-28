Listen Up, Gigi Hadid: This Is What Tyler Cameron Is Looking For in a Partner

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 10:26 AM
Tyler Cameron wouldn't consider himself an expert at dating.
Before going on The Bachelorette, the budding model had only been in one serious relationship, which lasted for about a year and a half. Now, after landing in the runner-up position on Hannah Brown's season of the beloved reality series, Tyler has fans all over the world, many hoping for a chance to date him. However, it seems as though the 26-year-old rising star might already be taken, as he's been spotted spending a lot of time with supermodel Gigi Hadid in recent weeks.
Though Tyler has yet to publicly discuss his relationship status with Gigi, he is opening about the type of partner he's looking for on the latest episode of the U Up? podcast, posting later today. In an exclusive clip obtained by E! News, Tyler talks about his dating history and the qualities he hopes to find in a potential mate.
"I wouldn't consider myself an expert at dating," Tyler tells co-hosts Jordana Abraham, the co-founder of Betches, and comedian Jared Freid. "You kinda learn as you go, but I just think everything is built off respect and trusting each other's boundaries."
When asked about his "perfect match," Tyler says he can't give a description because it's more about chemistry.
"It's how you vibe and get along with each other," he explains, adding that he values a "good person" who cares about others. "I care about people who care about people around you. That's big for me, taking care of the people around you, I don't like when people are rude."
"I don't like to use the word 'perfect,'" Tyler shares. "I think it's about finding someone that you can work with their flaws and bring out the best in those flaws."
U Up? is produced by Betches Media.
