Chris Martin Proves He's a Perfect Instagram Boyfriend for Dakota Johnson

Wed., Aug. 28, 2019

Chris Martin, an Instagram boyfriend? Sounds like paradise for Dakota Johnson

Well, that's precisely how it looked as the actress and Coldplayfrontman were spotted in New York City together. As you can see in the picture below, the Peanut Butter Falcon actress was posing with someone else while the musician snapped the photo for them. Needless to say, Chris is an MVP boyfriend for helping out and taking the shot of Johnson with who appears to be a fan. 

Judging by the sighting, the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in late 2017, are going strong despite summer breakup rumors

In April, a source told E! News the two could actually get much more serious. "An engagement could definitely be in the cards," the source said. 

Why YouTuber James Charles Leaked His Own Nude After Hack

Making matters of the heart easier, there's harmony between the stars' families. "Their families hang out often and they are all very comfortable with each other," the source explained. "Dakota has a great relationship with his kids and with [Gwyneth Paltrow]."

While the low-key pair are likely to keep any future personal news to themselves, it sounds like the singer wouldn't face any objections if he wanted to pop the question. 

"Chris loves her parents and has them over for beach time and parties," the source said. "Everyone gets along very well."

 

