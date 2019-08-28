How Taylor Swift Really Felt About John Travolta's Mix-Up at the 2019 MTV VMAs

John Travolta mistook Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift at the 2019 MTV VMAs...and the singer thought it was "hilarious."

On Monday night, T.Swift was awarded Video of the Year for her powerful "You Need to Calm Down" visual. After it was announced that she'd won the award, the Grammy winner took the stage along with the cast and crew of the video, including RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jolie. As the video squad took the stage, presenter Travolta thought Jolie, a Swift doppelgänger, was actually T.Swift! Video of the moment, in which Travolta attempted to hand the award to Jolie, made its way to social media and has since gone viral.

"He was so confident that it was her," Todrick Hall, who co-executive produced the video, said on the Jerry O' show Wednesday. "I loved it, I saw it and we talked about it backstage. Taylor thought it was hilarious."