RHOC's Kelly Dodd Gets Advice About Dealing With the Sex "Train" Rumor, But Will She Take It?

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 7:09 AM

The rumor train has left the station on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After Vicki Gunvalson dropped hints about a rumor involving Kelly Dodd and a "train" in the Tuesday, Aug. 20 episode of RHOC, the ladies let the details fly.

"This is absolutely ludicrous," Kelly says in a confessional in the Tuesday, Aug. 27 episode. "I've never even done a threesome let alone a train."

In conversation with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter, Kelly says Vicki is not to believed. "She lied about cancer, the worst thing that you could possibly lie about, and the lady is dangerous," Kelly says.

Watch

Former Real Housewives of OC Ladies Talk Life After Show

In a preview of the Tuesday, Sept. 3 episode, Kelly informs her then-boyfriend Dr. Brian all about the rumor circulating.

"So, anyways, Braunwyn called me to tell me that Vicki is spreading this vicious rumor about me…that I did a train…of like, dudes, or something," Kelly says.

"Sexually?" Dr. Brian asks.

"I've been married since I was 25 years old," Kelly says.

Dr. Brian points out that, sure, Kelly dated for a year, but there was "no time for a choo-choo train in one year." "I think it's ridiculous," he tells her.

Kelly, meanwhile, maintains she's never had a threesome, nor has she "never even had sex on a choo-choo train."

Dr. Brian's advice? Let it go and make a joke out of it when it comes up because it could get out of hand and build up. And what about Kelly's daughter Jolie? "Talk to her. Tell her that these things are just total lies," he says.

"Dr. Brian gives me the fulfillment that I have lacked for many, many years and I really want to have Jolie see what a loving relationship looks like," Kelly says.

They've since broken up.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

