How the Internet Helped Lizzo Learn to "Find the Beauty" In Herself

Lizzo feels, without a doubt, good as hell.

And while the "Juice" singer is certainly proud to be a champion for body positivity, turns out, she 100 percent does not need that to be the focus at all times. "When people look at my body and be like, 'Oh my God, she's so brave,' it's like, 'No I'm not,'" she shared with Glamour during a recent interview. "I'm just fine. I'm just me. I'm just sexy."

"If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn't call her brave," she continued. "I just think there's a double standard when it comes to women."

Indeed, she's confident on her own⁠—and doesn't need your praise to make herself feel better.

"I don't like it when people think it's hard for me to see myself as beautiful," the 31-year-old admitted. "I don't like it when people are shocked that I'm doing it."