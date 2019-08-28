How the Internet Helped Lizzo Learn to "Find the Beauty" In Herself

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 6:50 AM
Lizzo feels, without a doubt, good as hell.
And while the "Juice" singer is certainly proud to be a champion for body positivity, turns out, she 100 percent does not need that to be the focus at all times. "When people look at my body and be like, 'Oh my God, she's so brave,' it's like, 'No I'm not,'" she shared with Glamour during a recent interview. "I'm just fine. I'm just me. I'm just sexy."
"If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn't call her brave," she continued. "I just think there's a double standard when it comes to women."
Indeed, she's confident on her own—and doesn't need your praise to make herself feel better.
"I don't like it when people think it's hard for me to see myself as beautiful," the 31-year-old admitted. "I don't like it when people are shocked that I'm doing it."
She's doing her thing and doing it very well. Since skyrocketing to superstardom, the unapologetic artist has made it change the perspective on beauty.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
"Back in the day, all you really had were the modeling agencies," Lizzo explained to the outlet. "I think that's why it made everything so limited for what was considered beautiful. It was controlled from this one space. But now we have the Internet. So if you want to see somebody who's beautiful who looks like you, go on the Internet and just type something in. Type in 'blue hair.' Type in 'thick thighs.' Type in 'back fat.' You'll find yourself reflected. That's what I did to help find the beauty in myself."
And now, she's clearing the path for more trailblazing queens.
"Let's just make space for these women," she added. "Make space for me. Make space for this generation of artists who are really fearless in self-love. They're out here. They want to be free. I think allowing that space to be made is really what's going to shift the narrative in the future. Let's stop talking about it and make more space for people who are about it."
