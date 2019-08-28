The Manifest Season 2 Teaser Will Make You Question Everything

Excuse me, what just happened?! The Manifest season two teaser just dropped and, uh, it's fine to be confused because we sure are.

Season one of the NBC drama ended with Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Zeke (Matt Long) in a scuffle inside Michaela's (Melissa Roxburgh) apartment. Just as Michaela returned to her apartment, a gunshot went off camera. Who, if anybody, was hit? We still don't know.

"The answer will be resolved early in the season premiere," series executive producer Jeff Rake told TVInsider.

What we do know is…they're back on flight 828 now?! We know the who—Ben (Josh Dallas) and Cal (Jack Messina)—and the where—flight 828—but what about how? What? When? Why? That's exactly what Michaela is asking.