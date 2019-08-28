CMA Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

Wed., Aug. 28, 2019

Reba, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton

The nominations for the 2019 CMA Awards are finally here!

Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde revealed the first round of nominees on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America. Morgan Wallen also celebrated the announcement by performing the hit "If I Know Me." Billboard then presented the remaining nominees along with Wallen and  Midland later that morning.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the actual award show to see who takes home a trophy. Country Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13 starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. It's sure to be a star-studded event, too. Carrie Underwood will host the event along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. However, Brad Paisley, who served as co-host for the past 11 years, will not serve as an emcee. Still, it looks like he's just as excited for the ceremony.

"As a fan of all three of these amazing women, I can't wait to watch," he tweeted earlier this month.

To see all of the nominees, check out the list below.

Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris

Musical Event of the Year
"All My Favorite People," Maren Morris featuring Brothers Osborne
"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton
"Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"What Happens In A Small Town," Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Carly Pearce
Midland
Ashley McBryde
Morgan Wallen

Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Carrie Underwood
Eric Church

Single of the Year
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"Girl," Maren Morris 
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"Millionaire," Chris Stapleton
"Speechless," Dan + Shay

Song of the Year
"Beautiful Crazy," Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
"Girl," Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin
"God's Country,"  Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and Michael Hardy
"Rainbow," Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
"Tequila," Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"Girl," Maren Morris
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves
"Some of It," Eric Church

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Finalists for Broadcast Personality of the Year

National
The Blair Garner Show (Blair Garner and "Off Eric" Garner) – Westwood One
The Bobby Bones Show (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, "Lunchbox" Dan Chappell, and Eddie Garcia) – Premiere Networks
The Mayor of Music Row (Charlie Monk) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Nash Nights Live (Shawn Parr and Elaina Smith) – Westwood One
The Storme Warren Show (Storme Warren) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Major Market
Chris Carr & Company (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, McKaila Granning, and "Maverick" Jeffrey Bolen) – KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
Mason & Remy (Mason Schreader and "Remy" Zachary Hoesly) – WIL, St. Louis, Mo.
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and "Slow Joe" Wallace) – KKWF, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
The Rob + Holly Show (Rob Stone and Holly Hutton) – WYCD, Detroit, Mich.
Tanner in the Morning (Rob Tanner, Catherine Lane, Chris Allen, and "Captain Jim" Homa) – WSOC, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.
Tony, Jake & Jenn (Tony Russell, Jake Byron, and Jenn Hays) – KUPL, Portland, Ore.

Large Market
Amanda and Jesse (Amanda Valentine and Jesse Tack) – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
J.R. and Beth in the Morning ("J.R." Jon Jaus, Beth Boehm, and Chris Cardenas) – KCYY, San Antonio, Texas
Q Morning Crew (Mike Wheless and Janie Carothers) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
The Randy, Jamie, and Jojo Show (Randy Carroll, Jamie Martin, and Jojo Meza) – KAJA, San Antonio, Texas
Ridder, Scott and Shannen ("Ridder" Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, WI

Medium Market
Clay & Company (Clay Moden and Val Townsend) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
The Doc Show with Jessie (Ken "Doc" Medek and Jessie Roberts) – WGGY, Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.
Mo & StyckMan ("Mo" Melissa Wagner and "Styckman" Greg Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Scott and Sarah in the Morning (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio
Tony and Kris (Tony Randall and Kris Rochester) – WIVK, Knoxville, Tenn.

Small Market
Barrett, Fox & Berry (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox, and Tracy Berry) – KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
Ben & Arnie (Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews) – WCOW, La Crosse, Wis.
Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning (Shane Collins and Tess Connell) – WPAP, Panama City, Fla.
Mackey and Miles in the Morning (Jim Mackey and Deb Miles) – WBYT, South Bend, Ind.
Officer Don & DeAnn ("Officer Don" Evans and DeAnn Stephens) – WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

Finalists for Radio Station of the Year 

Major Market
KILT – Houston-Galveston, Texas
KPLX – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
WIL – St. Louis, Mo.
WKLB – Boston, Mass.
WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

Large Market
KCYY – San Antonio, Texas
KUBL – Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
WFMS – Indianapolis, Ind.
WLHK – Indianapolis, Ind.
WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.

Medium Market
CKRY – Calgary, Alta.
KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
WBBS – Syracuse, N.Y.
WIVK – Knoxville, Tenn.
WXCY – Wilmington, Del.

Small Market
KCLR – Columbia, Mo.
KFDI – Wichita, Kan.
KKNU – Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
WBYT – South Bend, Ind.
WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.

 

We can't wait until the big night!

