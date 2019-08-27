John Paul Jones and Derek Peth's Feud Overshadows the Bachelor in Paradise Wedding

This fairy tale wedding quickly turned into a nightmare.

On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, fans got to see season 5 alums, Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, get married. After getting engaged the summer before on the ABC reality TV series, the couple made a special return to Mexico.

Making their ceremony even more magical? Host Chris Harrison officiated the pair's wedding, while many Bachelor Nation stars also attended, including Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins (to name a few).

Of course, season 6 cast members of Bachelor in Paradise got an invite to Krystal and Chris' fairy tale wedding. But like many things on the ABC dating show, tonight's episode was full of drama, especially during the couple's big day.

While many were celebrating the union of love, John Paul Jones and Derek Peth got into a heated discussion, with Jones accusing Peth of "taking advantage" of women.