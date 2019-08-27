John Paul Jones and Derek Peth's Feud Overshadows the Bachelor in Paradise Wedding

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 7:10 PM
This fairy tale wedding quickly turned into a nightmare.
On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, fans got to see season 5 alums, Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, get married. After getting engaged the summer before on the ABC reality TV series, the couple made a special return to Mexico.
Making their ceremony even more magical? Host Chris Harrison officiated the pair's wedding, while many Bachelor Nation stars also attended, including Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins (to name a few).
Of course, season 6 cast members of Bachelor in Paradise got an invite to Krystal and Chris' fairy tale wedding. But like many things on the ABC dating show, tonight's episode was full of drama, especially during the couple's big day.
While many were celebrating the union of love, John Paul Jones and Derek Peth got into a heated discussion, with Jones accusing Peth of "taking advantage" of women.
After Jones saw Peth getting close to Tayshia Adams, who he's been wooing this entire time on Paradise, things quickly escalated.
"Derek was trying to swoop in after his relationship with Demi [Burnett] ended, and Derek is that creepy guy that graduated high school five years ago and comes back to the high school parties, despite the fact he's a grown ass man," JPJ told the cameras. "He's creepy, quite frankly. I will not allow Derek to swoop in and steal Tayshia away."
In fact, Jones spoke to Tayshia and told her how he felt about The Bachelorette alum. "Knowing the sort of man that you deserve, I don't think that Derek is that guy," he said during the ceremony.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
However, Tayshia made it clear that she didn't want to talk about it in that moment and wanted to "nip that in the bud" for herself. After his conversation with Tayshia didn't go as well as he expected, JPJ vented to co-star Katie Morton, where he made some major allegations against Peth.
"Derek has expressed to me multiple times [he's] reaching out to his fans, taking advantage of them sexually, as a result of acquiring fame through this process," Jones told Morton. "I don't want anyone messing with [Tayshia], anyone that could potentially break her heart. Look, she might not be the right person for me, but you know what? I want her to find happiness."
During the cocktail hour, Jones took things into his own hands and confronted Peth. "What exactly were your intentions with Tayshia," he asked point-blank.
Adding, "I know this podcast is a very big part of your life. You've mentioned it to me multiple times. You've also demonstrated your experience in using your status to hook up with women that are infatuated with public figures, Derek."
ABC
However, Peth was shocked over Jones' accusations.
"You don't get to bulldoze through that statement," he told Jones after he wouldn't let him get a word in. "If you're not allowing me to talk, then you're bulldozing through that statement."
He continued, "If I'm not able to talk to you and you're just gonna angrily dismiss me, then I don't need to have a conversation. You're not allowing me to speak."
When Peth did get a word in, he told Jones that the accusations about him were "all false."
And if you're wondering, yes, this all took place during the wedding.
ABC
Even after the ceremony, the two reality TV stars exchanged words once again. "I stand by every word I said," Jones expressed to Peth.
"You have no idea what I've been through during this time," Peth said in response, adding, "You don't care to hear anything that I have to say... What you're doing is denying me the opportunity to speak with you man-to-man."
Right before he walked away and ended the conversation, Jones left Peth with one simple message: "Don't come up to me the rest of the time I'm here."
JPJ made it clear that he will continue to pursue Tayshia. But fans will have to wait and see if she's still feeling him after all the drama.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
