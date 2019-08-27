JWoww and Her Boyfriend Slam Pregnancy Rumors After Attending 2019 MTV VMAs

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 4:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Farley, Jwoww, Clayton Carpinello

Bryan Bedder/WireImage

Ladies and gentlemen, Jenni "JWoww" Farley is not pregnant!

During Monday evening's 2019 MTV Movie Awards, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star thought she was going to enjoy a fun date night with boyfriend Zack Clayton.

But after posing on the red carpet with her MTV co-stars and boyfriend, JWoww faced some speculation from a few online trolls that she could be expecting.

Ultimately, Zack decided to set the record straight Tuesday night with a message on Instagram Stories.

"Jenni is NOT pregnant," he wrote to his followers. "Stop being idiots." Boom! And if you needed any more confirmation, JWoww herself decided to respond to some commentators online.

Photos

MTV VMAs 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

"Hmm sneaky preggas?" one user wrote. The reality star replied, "Nope. Just a burger."

And when giving credit to her stylist for the night, Jenni wrote that he was the absolute best and that "next time I won't eat ice cream and drink too much wine the weeks prior."

Ultimately, JWoww looked pretty darn beautiful at the star-studded event in her LS dress and Laruicci earrings. As for Zack, he looked handsome in his David Alan suit while posing with his leading lady.

"Most beautiful woman in the world," he wrote on Instagram. "My queen."

This isn't the first award show the Hollywood couple has attended together. The duo enjoyed the 2019 CMT Music Awards in Nashville where JWoww served as a presenter.

And for those wondering just how close these two are, we learned back in May that Zack had already met JWoww's kids—and they get along great!

"She knows Zack as my friend's brother, so she's always like, 'That's Erica's brother, that's Erica's brother,' and then she knows him from Disney, because we all went as a group, so she always thinks of him as the one who...goes on the rides and is super fun and that's basically how I always want to present the situation, as just like, a friend," JWoww explained to E! News. "So it doesn't get wishy-washy."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 MTV VMAs , JWoww , Couples , Red Carpet , Awards , Pregnancies , , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rosalia, J Balvin

Why Rosalía's Best Latin Win at the 2019 MTV VMAs Is Causing Controversy

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Jonas Brothers MTV VMAs Win With Epic PDA Photo

Why YouTuber James Charles Leaked His Own Nude After Hack

Bebe Rexha to Normani "You Better Slay This Mother F--king Show"

Halsey, Shawn Mendes

Halsey Claps Back After Being Accused of Texting During Shawn Mendes' VMAs Performance

Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Huge Emerald Engagement Ring

Lance Bass Is Not Ready to Say "Bye Bye Bye" to NSYNC

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.