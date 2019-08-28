Labor Day Sales 2019: Your Guide to the Best Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

While Labor Day represents the unofficial end of summer, there is a bright side: Pumpkin Spice season is back, it's almost time for sweater weather and, of course, all the wonderful Labor Day sales! Whether you want great deals on summer faves or are looking to stock up on fall fashion, you're in luck. From Revolve to BaubleBar to Anthropologie to Nordstrom, all your favorite stores are offering deep discounts.

We'll be updating this list as the deals come in, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for the latest and greatest Labor Day sales!

2(X)IST

SHOP NOW: Enjoy 20-90% off sitewide! Spend $120 and get an additional $25 off your entire order, plus BOGO50 on all Active, Shape and Multipacks with code LABORYAY. (8/29-9/3)

Allswell

SHOP NOW: Take 15% off mattresses and bedding with code LD15. (8/25-9/8)

Anthropologie

SHOP NOW: Take an extra 30% off sale items.

Asos

SHOP NOW: Get 20% off with code LABORDAY20.