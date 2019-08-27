Martha Stewart Throws Shade at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Empire in the Most Martha Way

And I... [g]oop!

When it comes to Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness and lifestyle empire Goop, there's one celebrity who isn't a fan: Martha Stewart.

Chatting on the debut episode of The Corp season 2 with Alex Rodriguez and Barstool Sports, Stewart talked about growing her business in the lifestyle, cooking and publishing market. So it was only natural for the 44-year-old sports broadcaster and retired MLB player to ask how she felt about the 46-year-old actress' brand, Goop.

"How would you describe what Gwyneth Paltrow is doing today versus what Martha Stewart created years ago," Rodriguez asked the 78-year-old businesswoman. Her response? Well, it was seasoned with some salt and subtle shade.

"I don't follow Goop," Martha said point-blank. "Sometimes I look at products that she's selling... I wish every young entrepreneur well and I hope that there are many, many, many different kinds of entrepreneurs... if they're movie stars or hardworking women like I am, who are not movie stars."