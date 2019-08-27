Why Rosalía's Best Latin Win at the 2019 MTV VMAs Is Causing Controversy

Speaking with The Fader in May, she ruminated on the very debate after an earlier Billboard interview for a video segment called "Growing Up Latino" rubbed plenty of folks the wrong way. "If Latin music is music made in Spanish, then my music is part of Latin music," she told the outlet. "But I do know that if I say I'm a Latina artist, that's not correct, is it? I'm part of a generation that's making music in Spanish. So, I don't know — in that sense, I'd prefer for others to decide if I'm included in that, no?"

While Rosalía didn't take the stage in New Jersey on Monday night and denounce her inclusion in the Latin category as some might've hoped—and really, why should she have?—she did make clear that she's from a place not included under the Latinx umbrella, telling the crowd, "I come from Barcelona. I'm so happy to be here representing where I come from, and representing my culture."

At the end of the day, if the American audience, and the media corporations who present them with entertainment, aren't able to make the distinction and recognize that not all Spanish-speaking singers are a monolith, then that's on us to do better. (This writer, for starters, pledges to do better in the future.)

There's no doubt that Rosalía deserved to be on the VMAs stage last night. It's not her fault that we decided there's only one category she can succeed in.