Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Jonas Brothers MTV VMAs Win With Epic PDA Photo

No matter where she is, Priyanka Chopra is always the Jonas Brothers' biggest cheerleader.

During Monday night's 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, some fans noticed that Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas were both enjoying the show alongside their wives. But when it came to Nick Jonas, he was celebrating without his leading lady.

Before you start to speculate, Priyanka took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon and congratulated her hubby and his brothers on their big win.

"I'm always with you @nickjonas," she wrote on social media after photoshopping herself into a group photo. "Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I'm so proud of all of you! #sucker."

During Monday's telecast, the boy band won the Best Pop award for their hit song "Sucker." They were also able to perform "Sucker" and "Only Human" at The Stone Pony in New Jersey wearing looks styled by Avo Yermagyan.