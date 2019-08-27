Chrissy Teigen's Family Vacation to Thailand Proves Summer Isn't Over Just Yet

Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

John Legend, it's your time to shine! 

While many families are back to the grind of work and school, the singer is enjoying a family vacation in Thailand. And while the sights, sounds and senses of the country are nice, The Voice coach has a very important duty. John is out here proving he's one excellent Instagram husband.

"I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience. but it's okay. such is the life I chose. (To john)," Chrissy Teigen shared on social media when the vacation began.

Let's just say John got the message loud and clear.

Whether documenting his leading lady's dinner looks or quality time at the mall, the "All of Me" singer is giving all that he has to make his wife one happy traveler. Spoiler alert: He's doing more than great! 

Watch

Necessary Realness: Sexy Summer Celeb Style

We compiled some of our favorite shots from the family's vacation that also include more than a few appearances from Luna and baby Miles. 

Just when we thought summer was over, perhaps this crew reminds us that it's not too late to get away. 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Greetings From Thailand

"When your wife says you're a bad Instagram husband but you're like..." John Legend wrote on Instagram before (trying) to prove Chrissy Tegien wrong. 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Supermodel Pose

Who took such a great photo? John, of course! "Wow. Who took that photo? Must be a #goodinstagramhusband," he joked on Instagram. 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Making Memories

"Me and my uncle. he drives the dopest tuktuk in Korat!" Chrissy shared on Instagram.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Dad's Best Friend

We're going to need a minute after admiring this father-son moment. 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Explorers Unite

"The mall in Korat combines all the shopping you'd expect plus a little Chuck E Cheese/Dave & Buster's vibe for the kids. Miles approves," John shared online

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Say Cheese?

Luna is in a mood this vacation and we can't get enough! 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Model Approved

"My wife is beauuuuuutiful #goodinstagramhusband," John shared on Instagram before Kris Jenner sounded off in the comments section. "You're doing amazing sweetie!!!"

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Water Sports

"[why is there no flamingo emoji on my phone]" John asked on social media. Preach it! 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Pop Off

When life gives you bubbles, get ready for Luna to pop! 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Farewell Summer

We can never have too many father-daughter photos of this duo. 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Family First

When one follower asked what the occasion was for such a stunning photo, Chrissy simply replied, "Just Tuesday!"

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Thailand Family Vacation

Instagram

Wanna Get Away?

Mommy duties never end especially when you're on vacation. "Everything's fine over here," the supermodel joked on social media

