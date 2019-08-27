Pete Davidson Slams "Privileged" Crowd of "A--holes" During College Comedy Set

YouTube
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 10:39 AM
Put down the phone for Pete Davidson!
Earlier this week, the Saturday Night Live star traveled to the University of Central Florida to deliver a comedy set for students celebrating Welcome Week.
While the event was meant to provide some laughs for new and returning college kids, it has turned into a viral moment thanks to Pete's words.
In several videos posted on YouTube and social media, Pete is seen expressing his anger at students who pulled out their phones during the set.
"Whenever somebody else comes to your f--king town and is exhausted and flies all the way to the middle of f--king nowhere to do jokes for you privileged little a--holes, don't f--king ruin the show for people who actually want to be here," he shared. "That's why we're embarrassing. That's why the world is gonna end in 25 years, because you're all f--king retarded."
He continued, "Idiots. You should f--king grow up. It says no phones."
According to Pete, he has to have his "f--king boy patrol you guys like you're five years old." He went on to call the whole situation "embarrassing."
"Don't you want adults to respect us?" he questioned the crowd. "Don't you want your parents to be proud of you?"
While the clip is only a minute in what could be a 60-minute set, the university expressed its disappointment at Pete's performance. "Mr. Davidson's abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida's values of inclusion and respect for all," the university said in a statement to E! News. "It's disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester."
A rep for Pete didn't get back to us for comment.
He is expected to return for the new season of Saturday Night Live, which kicks off September 28 with host Woody Harrelson.
