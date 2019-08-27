Prince William and Kate Middleton Officially Scrub Harry and Meghan From Charity Name

It's officially the end of a royal era.

Just over a year since Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry, Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton's royal foundation, the organization's name has officially been changed to reflect Harry and Meghan's exit.

In June, it was confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were leaving The Royal Foundation and forming their own. "These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households," a statement from Kensington Palace explained at the time.

E! News confirmed in July the Sussexes' new organization will be called "Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" or "Sussex Royal" for short.

Now, William and Kate's charity has gotten a slightly new name of its own.