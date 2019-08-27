Will Taylor Swift Go on Tour For Lover? She Says...

Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 9:41 AM
Taylor Swift wants to play her new album live for fans, but she hasn't started planning a tour just yet.
Just days ago, the Grammy winner dropped her seventh studio album, Lover. In such a short period of time, Swift's album has skyrocketed to the top of the music charts and has already become the top-selling album of 2019. Lover has also received rave reviews from critics, and most importantly, from Swift's fans, who are hoping to see their fave singer play her new album on tour.
Looking back at Swift's career, there's been a pattern for how her album schedule works. In the months after dropping an album, T.Swift would set out on tour, playing shows for fans around the world. For reputation, Swift released the album in Nov. 2017 and then kicked off her tour six months later in May 2018. So, will Swift keep that same pattern for the Lover era? She's not so sure about that.
During a Tuesday morning phone interview with Ryan Seacrest for his On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio show, the 29-year-old star opened about going on the road with her new album.
"I'm not quite sure what we're doing with touring, because with this album I was so full-on planning this album release and directing the videos and putting all these different clues in these videos and trying to make this album release experience the most fun one for my fans, that I didn't wanna plan what we're gonna do in terms of live," Swift shared. "And I don't want to do the same thing every time because I don't want my life to feel like I'm on a treadmill."
"There's a lot that goes into touring that nobody knows," the songstress continued. "You have to reserve stadiums like a year and a half in advance and that to me is like a lot. With reputation, I knew that nobody would really fully understand this album until they saw it live because I knew what I had planned for it live was going to make people understand what I had made on the record. But this album is different because people are seeming to get this album on a first-listen basis which is so wonderful. I can't even tell you how much easier that is."
Swift said that touring meetings "start literally tomorrow," but she doesn't want to feel like she has to "do the same thing every single time."
"I definitely want to play this album live for a lot of people," Swift assured listeners. "I definitely want to give fans an opportunity and give me the opportunity to vibe with them on these songs in a live setting and see them sing the words back. But I don't really know exactly what way that's going to happen."
