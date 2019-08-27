Taylor Swift's Sequin Jumpsuit and More Fabulous MTV VMAs After-Party Fashion

Just because the show ends doesn't mean the party stops.

Such was the case Monday night as the 2019 MTV VMAswrapped for the 36th time. With stars like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and more taking home coveted statues this year and Missy Elliott being honored with the 2019 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, there were plenty of reasons to celebrate as the show wrapped inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey—and that's precisely what the celebs did.

With soirées set up around the city, from DJ Khaled's bash at Avenue Nightclub to a party thrown in Missy Elliott's honor, there were plenty of options for toasting to the night.

But first, an outfit change! Many of the VMAs' guests, performers and presenters ditched their award show looks and stepped out in the Big Apple in fresh party attire, from snake print to head-to-toe sequins.