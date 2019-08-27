Taylor Swift's Sequin Jumpsuit and More Fabulous MTV VMAs After-Party Fashion

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 9:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Just because the show ends doesn't mean the party stops. 

Such was the case Monday night as the 2019 MTV VMAswrapped for the 36th time. With stars like Taylor SwiftCardi B, Bebe Rexha and more taking home coveted statues this year and Missy Elliott being honored with the 2019 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, there were plenty of reasons to celebrate as the show wrapped inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey—and that's precisely what the celebs did. 

With soirées set up around the city, from DJ Khaled's bash at Avenue Nightclub to a party thrown in Missy Elliott's honor, there were plenty of options for toasting to the night. 

But first, an outfit change! Many of the VMAs' guests, performers and presenters ditched their award show looks and stepped out in the Big Apple in fresh party attire, from snake print to head-to-toe sequins. 

Watch

How Well Do People Know the 2019 MTV VMAs?

Of course, the standout after-party accessory was a Moon Person statue, which Missy Elliott posed with at her bash.

Don't take our word for it! Check out all of the fabulous after-party fashions in E!'s gallery below. 

Lizzo, 2019 VMAs AFter Party

Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

Lizzo

To cap off her fashionable night, the star donned a strapless heart print dress with matching gloves. 

Cardi B, 2019 VMAs AFter Party

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Courvoisier® Cognac

Cardi B

The winning rapper changed out of her red Déviant La Vie dress and into a snake print design. 

Missy Elliott, 2019 VMAs AFter Party

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Missy Elliott

The 2019 honoree rocked some Louis Vuitton at her own after-party. 

Article continues below

Halsey, 2019 VMAs AFter Party

@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID

Halsey

The songstress changed out of her orange Dundas gown and into comfier party attire: a black cropped top and floral-print jeans. 

Taylor Swift, 2019 VMAs AFter Party

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Taylor Swift

The "Lover" songstress swapped her colorful award show looks for a sleek black jumpsuit covered head to toe in sequins. 

Bebe Rexha, 2019 VMAs AFter Party

Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Republic Records

Bebe Rexha

The star switched out of her silver Christian Siriano cut-out dress and into this leopard top, leather pants and cheetah-print platform shoes. 

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 MTV VMAs , Awards , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lizzo, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

2019 VMAs: Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed

Tom Ford, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Tom Ford's Most Controversial Fashion Moments of All-Time

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Why Gigi and Bella Hadid Are the Definition of Sister Goals at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Ava Max, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 MTV VMAs: Ava Max, Tana Mongeau and More

Lizzo, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift, Lizzo and More

Taylor Swift, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

MTV VMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Rosalia, MTV EMAs 2018

21 Times Rosalía Perfected the Art of Fierce and Fabulous Fashion

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.