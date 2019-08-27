Pregnant Cassie Is Engaged to Alex Fine: All the Details On the Romantic Proposal

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 8:52 AM

Cassie, Alex Fine

Mike Miller

For Cassie, "Me & U" will forever have a new meaning.

After all, on Tuesday, the model-singer announced that she and boyfriend Alex Fine are engaged. The exciting news comes just one month after the couple revealed they're expecting their first child, a baby girl.

"My favorite day ever!" the 33-year-old shared on Instagram. "#MrsFine 8.24"

In a video shared on both of their social media pages, Alex, clad in a cowboy hat, is seen getting ready for the big moment at the Compton Cowboys stable. As the sun sets, Cassie—wearing a long-sleeve mini dress and holding a bouquet of flowers—is walked over to her love, who is standing below an arch with their initials. The trainer and competitive bull rider gets down on one knee to ask for her hand and then the duo embrace. Throughout the nearly two-minute clip, The O'Jays hit "Forever Mine" plays.

"This moment will always be so special to me," he wrote. "I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky!"

It's a question he seems to have been asking himself since he first began dating Cassie.

"I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you," he wrote in a letter to her in June. "I promise that you will never be alone. I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship. I promise to always come home with a great attitude and give our children and you undivided attention. I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you. I promise you will be showered in kisses and hugs every single day."

Cassie, Alex Fine

Mike Miller

"I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy," Alex continued. "You two are my greatest loves I have and will ever have. I cannot wait for the rest of our lives together and to raise a beautiful happy child in our beautiful happy life."

Their constant stream of good news comes nearly a year after Cassie split from Sean "Diddy" Combs. And even her ex is excited for all that's to come. 

"Diddy wants happiness for Cassie and her new chapter," a source previously told E! News. "She will always have a place in his heart."

Wishing Cassie and Alex a happily ever after!

