Meek Mill's 12-Year Legal Battle Has Finally Come to An End

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 8:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Meek Mill

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

Meek Mill is no longer on probation after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm without a license. 

The 32-year-old Philadelphia rapper appeared in court on Tuesday for a hearing in his 12-year legal battle, stemming from his 2007 arrest and 2008 gun conviction. According to reports, Meek entered his guilty plea and all other charges against him were dropped. After his court appearance, Meek thanked his supporters.

"I'm extremely grateful that my long legal battle is finally behind me and I appreciate that it has sparked a much-needed discussion about probation reform and the inequalities that exist within our two Americas," the artist shared. "I have always told the truth — that as a teenager, who saw many around me die from senseless gun violence, I carried a gun for protection. I take responsibility for that and – in conjunction with my work on the @REFORM Alliance."

Read

Meek Mill Says He's "in a Daze" in First Post-Prison Interview

"I'll continue to use my platform to make communities safer and reform our criminal justice system," Meek continued. "I want to express my gratitude to all of my supporters, especially JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, Michael Rubin, my legal team and everyone else who stood by me throughout the years."

"It's important that we now channel our energy into helping the millions that are unjustly trapped in our criminal justice system," Meek concluded, adding the hashtags #Justice4Millions #Reform.

He later tweeted, "Thank y'all!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meek Mill , Legal , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lauren Graham

Lauren Graham's TV Comeback Is Set With Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Cassie Randolph Defends Colton Underwood After He's Deemed a Bad Kisser on Bachelor in Paradise

Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Bachelor in Paradise's Caelynn Gets Real About Her Future With Dean: We Talk About Kids

Alyson Stoner, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Alyson Stoner Didn't Even Rehearse Her Epic VMAs Performance With Missy Elliott

2019 MTV VMAs: 6 Must-See Moments

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK Bonus Clip

See How the Kardashians Started Their New Thanksgiving Tradition in KUWTK Bonus Clip!

Halsey, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Halsey's Rainbow Part and More Standout Beauty Looks at the MTV VMAs 2019

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.