Bachelor in Paradise's Caelynn Gets Real About Her Future With Dean: We Talk About Kids

It's Caelynn Miller-Keyes birthday, and Dean Unglert can surprise her if he wants to?

In the above exclusive sneak peek of Bachelor in Paradise, Caelynn gets real about what's going on with Dean.

"Dean has made my birthday so special. He got the whole beach to sing ‘Happy Birthday' to me, had a birthday cake," Caelynn says in the exclusive preview. "He really has grown, and I can see that. We talk about serious things, we talk about kids, we talk about what we want in a partner, in a future, in a life and all that. I mean, I'm excited about us and the more I get to know him the more excited I get."