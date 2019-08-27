See How the Kardashians Started Their New Thanksgiving Tradition in KUWTK Bonus Clip!

The Kardashian-Jenners are switching things up!

It's almost Turkey Day 2018 in this bonus clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 16th season, and Kris Jenner has grand plans for her family's upcoming celebration. Remember when Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and their three kids put on matching pajamas and took pictures in Palm Springs? Though we figured Kris was behind the heartwarming slumber party situation all along, here's confirmation.

"I want to take everybody to the desert," the matriarch tells Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in the new clip. "How much fun would that be, for us all to be together there?"

Khloe reminds everyone that she won't be able to take part in this year's holiday festivities since she and True Thompson are heading to Cleveland for Thanksgiving, but her sisters are all in and their mom couldn't be happier.