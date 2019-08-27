Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Celebrate the MTV VMAs at the Same After-Party as Brody Jenner

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 7:00 AM

Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

After attending the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter attended the same after-party as Brody Jenner.

The 26-year-old singer and the 30-year-old star of The Hills: New Beginnings attended Columbia Records' bash at New York's Up&Down after Monday's award show. The two arrived holding hands around 1:00 a.m. and headed to the VIP section. While Brody was also in attendance, he was not seated near the duo. The 36-year-old reality star, who called it quits with Kaitlynn earlier this summer, sat at a table near the DJ booth. He was also spotted with Josie Canesco.

However, they weren't the only celebrities in attendance. Miley's famous family members, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, were also there. During the party, guests celebrated the success of "Old Town Road," which won the award for Song of the Year earlier in the night.

After staying for a bit, Miley and Kaitlynn left the party. Brody and Josie headed out at around 2:15 a.m., and he was spotted wrapping his arm around the 22-year-old model while waiting for their car.

Watch

Miley Cyrus' Slide Away Shade

Earlier in the night, Miley took the VMAs stage to perform her new hit "Slide Away." Kaitlynn was later spotted walking with the artist backstage and resting her hand on her head.

 

Brody Jenner, Josie Canseco

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Miley and Kaitlynn were spotted kissing earlier this summer during an Italian getaway. The vacation came shortly after fans learned about the "Malibu" singer's split from Liam Hemsworth. The 29-year-old actor has since filed for divorce. However, Cyrus recently took to Twitter to deny any cheating rumors.

"I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," she wrote via the social network last week. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before and it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

Earlier this summer, a source told E! News Miley and Kaitlynn are friends and recently bonded over their public splits.    

"Miley just wants to be healthy and happy," an insider told E! News, noting she had been separated from Liam for months. "This isn't easy for her."

