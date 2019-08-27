Demi Lovato Joins Will and Grace's Final Season

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 27, 2019 6:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Will &amp;amp; Grace, Demi Lovato

Maarten de Boer/NBC via Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Will & Grace & Demi? It's happening, at least for a few episodes in Will & Grace's final season when Demi Lovato joins the cast.

E! News has confirmed the "Skyscraper" singer will play Jenny, who is described as a woman with her guard up. She comes into Will's life in an unexpected way.

EW first reported the news and Lovato posted about it on her Instagram, below.

Lovato broke out with the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock where she starred opposite the Jonas Brothers. She started acting on Barney & Friends before popping up on more mature shows and leading her own, Sonny with a Chance. She recurred on Glee and also recently popped up on an episode of The Bachelorette in the audience of "After the Final Rose." She recently joined the cast of Eurovision, a Netflix movie also starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

Watch

Demi Lovato Joins Will Ferrell in Netflix Movie

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes are all returning for the new season of Will & Grace. This season, which is 18 episodes, is being held for midseason and is in production now.

No premiere date for the third revival season has been announced. However, NBC did announce it would be the show's last.

"When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the chance. The impact and legacy of Will & Grace simply can't be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history," NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy said in a statement. "A huge thank you to Max [Mutchnick], David [Kohan], Jimmy [Burrows] and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run."

Series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan said the decision to end was mutual between them and the cast.

"We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many. That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace," Mutchnick, Kohan and director and executive producer James Burrows said in a lengthy statement.

Be on the lookout for Will & Grace to return midseason during the 2019-2020 TV season on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Will & Grace , Demi Lovato , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Hollywood Game Night

See Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Face Off in the Hollywood Game Night Ring

Exclusive: "Total Bellas" Nikki & Brie Battle on "Hollywood Game Night"

Bachelor in Paradise, Tahzjuan

One Bachelor in Paradise Contestant Completely Loses Her Mind Over John Paul Jones

Keke Palmer Gets a TV Show for Her 26th Birthday!

Hilary Duff as "Lizzie McGuire": Then & Now

Bachelor in Paradise

Demi Burnett Is So Grateful To Explore Relationship with Girlfriend Kristian Haggerty on Bachelor in Paradise

13 Reasons Why, Grace Saif

13 Reasons Why Has Everybody Confused By Its New Narrator

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.