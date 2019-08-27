Even Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Wished Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Made Out at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's sexy "Señorita" performance had their fellow celebs feeling, well, hot and bothered.

At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, the real-life couple proved just how strong their chemistry is when they sang their hit duet for the cheering crowd at New Jersey's Prudential Center. And as they wrapped the steamy set—seriously, the sexual tension was through the roof!—they leaned in close, gazed lovingly into each other's eyes and…did not lock lips. This coming from the duo who love a PDA!

Needless to say, Joe Jonasand Sophie Turner were not pleased.

"#VMAs are over, but we're still waiting for that kiss tho," the 30-year-old boy bander captioned a video of their performance, in which someone screams "make out!" and his wife jumps out of her seat in shock. "@camila_cabello @shawnmendes."

They weren't the only A-listers hoping for more affection from Shawn and Camila.