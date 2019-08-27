The 10 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Boy, oh boy, was that a special award show!

On Monday night, the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards gathered the biggest musical artists in multiple genres for an unforgettable evening of performances and awards.

As soon as the show kicked off, Taylor Swift wowed the crowd with a live performance of her songs "Lover" and "You Need to Calm Down" from her latest album. And yes, she also showcased her support for the Equality Act thanks to her set design.

On the red carpet, stars like Tana Mongeau, Lil' Kim and Brandon Lee turned heads with their risky style moments. As for the audience, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid were living their best lives as they danced to multiple acts throughout the three-hour show.

And before the telecast came to a final end, stars like Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Naughty By Nature and more rap pioneers delivered a New Jersey-themed performance.

For those who were unable to watch for whatever reason, we decided to compile some of the best moments that fans will be talking about today.