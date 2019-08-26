Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 MTV VMAs

by McKenna Aiello & Taylor Bryant | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 8:07 PM
And the Moon Person goes to...
For the first time ever, the 2019 MTV VMAs took over New Jersey on Monday for a jam-packed night full of fire music, fearless fashion and laughs courtesy of host Sebastian Maniscalco. Taylor Swift set the mood off right with an opening performance fit for all the lovers out there, followed by must-see moment after must-see moment from artists like lovebirds Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Video Vanguard Award recipient Missy Elliott and music's It girl Lizzo.
It's no small feat to fit so much excitement into only a few hours, and that's where E! News comes in to keep you in the know and up to date on the latest from inside the awards ceremony. We're taking you behind the scenes of the MTV Video Music Awards, no VIP ticket required!
Keep scrolling for every exclusive detail that the cameras couldn't quite catch.
Taylor's Squad Represents: During Taylor Swift's stellar opening performance, two members of the pop star's OG girl squad were seen in full fangirl mode. Both Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello let loose in their seats and san along to every lyric from "You Need to Calm Down" and "Lover."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Mixing and Mingling: And speaking of T. Swift, there's no denying she was the woman of the hour. Bebe Rexha, Queen Latifah, Bella Hadid and Gigi were also seen making their way over to Swift's front row seat to catch up.
All Hail the Queen: During Missy Elliott's acceptance speech, every single star inside the Prudential Center was on their feet applauding the Video Vanguard Award recipient. A standing ovation where standing ovations are due!
John Shearer/Getty Images
A Fresh Start: In what marked her first official appearance since splitting from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus debuted a new tattoo on her left arm. E! News has learned Winter Stone did the ink, which reads, "My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free," a lyric from The Pixies song "The Thing." She also paid tribute to dad Billy Ray Cyrus' birth year by getting "1961" tattooed on her left hand.
A Missing J-Sister: While Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas joined their Jonas Brothers hubbies Joe Jonasand Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas was riding noticeably solo at the VMAs. The "Jealous" singer didn't seem at all bothered by Priyanka Chopra's absence, and was in high spirits throughout the evening.
Until next year!
