One Bachelor in Paradise Contestant Completely Loses Her Mind Over John Paul Jones

Many people on Bachelor in Paradise have had complete meltdowns on their quest for love or at least a rose, but none have melted down quite as quickly or as spectacularly as Tahzjuan. And when we say she melted down, we mean it somewhat literally. We primarily blame the hot hot sun for most of her actions.

As she reminded us when she arrived, Tahzjuan was on Colton's season of The Bachelor "for two seconds," which means we're forgiven for not remembering her, which we don't, and neither does anyone else. Tahzjuan doesn't care that no one knows who she is, and she doesn't care if anyone else is dating anyone, she's happy to step on any toes she's gotta step on in pursuit of any guy she likes, and also, she's really hot right now, and she really didn't understand that her date card was asking her to find "Tahjuan" for her, like as in, it's a pun. Also, she's really hot right now.

That guy for her, for now, is apparently John Paul Jones, who had been sent on a little break by Tayshia.