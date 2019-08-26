Marc Jacobs Is ''Beyond Flattered'' to Accept Fashion Trailblazer Award at 2019 MTV VMAs

Marc Jacobs made history at tonight's 2019 MTV VMAs.

The world-renowned mogul accepted the ceremony's first-ever Fashion Trailblazer Award, an honor established to celebrate designers whose mark on the industry is defined by their work with musicians. That makes Jacobs, whose loyal celebrity clientele include Cher, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, the perfect inaugural recipient.

Jacobs took the stage inside New Jersey's Prudential Center to offer a heartfelt acceptance speech.

"From the moment I saw the Buggles' 'Video Killed the Radio Star,' MTV taught me how to see music I listened to and love," he shared onstage in a pre-recorded video message. "You gave artists a platform to express their music and ideas through moving image, and gave me a dynamic source of information."