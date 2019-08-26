Miley Cyrus Gets Support From Kaitlynn Carter Backstage at 2019 MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carterare celebrating the singer's showstopping performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

At the show, the singer took to the stage to perform her new song "Slide Away" for the first time ever. Miley sported a wet-hair look and wore a slim-fitting black dress that gave a dramatic feel to the already somber performance. To accessorize the artist wore silver necklaces.

She and Kaitlynn were later spotted walking backstage, with Kaitlynn putting her hand on Miley's head at one point. The two skipped the red carpet, but the brief glimpse of the pair allowed fans to see Kaitlynn's business casual outfit.

Her appearance in New York City comes as a shock to fans who were enraged by the nomination snub. And it seems like even Miley was upset that she wasn't nominated, because she previously told fans there's "no f--kin' way" that she would perform at the show. Clearly, there was a change of plans.