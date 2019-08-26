Missy Elliott Reunites With Alyson Stoner for Epic 2019 MTV VMAs Performance

Congratulations, Missy Elliott!

The 48-year-old legend made history at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday by becoming the first female rapper to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The night was certainly a big one for the "Work It" star. She also took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. to perform her hit songs "Get Ur Freak On", "Work It" and so many more. The showstopper marked the first time she had returned to the VMAs stage since 2006. 

And for one of the most exciting parts of the show, the rapper brought out her O.G. hype girl, Alyson Stoner. The former Disney Chanel star once again performed her signature dance moves from the aughts as the artist rapped the famous lyrics. 

As the performance drew to a close, a video of artists like Justin TimberlakeLizzoCiara and Lil' Kim played, with all praising the artist's musical talents. Then, Cardi Bdid the honors of hilariously presenting Missy with the golden Moon Man.

"I cry every award, but this Michael Jackson Video Vanguard means so much to me. I have worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award," she tells the captivated audience.

And as a final note, the artist humbly says, "Aaliyah! I love you, we miss you!" 

MTV announced Elliott was the winner of the prestigious honor earlier this month. However, the news came as no surprise to her fans. The "Get Ur Freak On" celeb has won seven Moon Person trophies over the course of her career. She also made history earlier this summer by becoming the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Missy Elliott, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Noam Galai/Getty Images

However, she's not stopping there. The Grammy winner dropped her new EP, Iconology, as well as the music video for her track "Throw It Back" last week.

Elliott joins an elite class of Video Vanguard Award recipients. Pink, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, MadonnaKanye West and Britney Spears are just a few of the past honorees.

To see a full list of the 2019 winners, click here.

