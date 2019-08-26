Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift, Lizzo and More

Celebrities came to slay the 2019 MTV VMAs.

From glitzy gowns to risqué designs, music's biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out to the awards ceremony. Like the famous Moonman trophy handed out to the winners, nearly every celeb hit the red carpet in outfits that were out-of-this-world.

Case in point: Taylor Swift graced the star-studded ceremony in a truly breathtaking design that shimmered as bright as the flashing camera lights. From her colorfully jewel-adorned blazer-dress to her equally stunning rhinestone knee-high boots, her ensemble was a sight to see. Moreover,Lance Bass made '90s fans rejoice over his vibrant suit and white embroidered tee. Making his outfit more iconic? His shirt gave a shout out to his *NSYNC days as "tearing up my heart" was written in black and red thread.

Of course, the MTV VMAs are one of the few award shows that welcomes audacious and over-the-top designs. That's why Lizzo's flamboyant and flashy Moschino ensemble fits into the best dressed category. From the vibrant red-hot pattern to her matching feather boa, this was one fashion risk that hit the mark.