MTV VMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Anything can really happen at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

We're just hours away from MTV's annual award show where the biggest artists in multiple genres come together for an unforgettable night of performances and special awards.

Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, this year's telecast will feature performances from Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

As for the biggest awards of the night, we know that Missy Elliott is set to receive the 2019 Video Vanguard Award at The Prudential Center in New Jersey. Other categories like Video of the Year and Song of the Year, however, remain an open playing field.

Before the show kicks off, we have to talk about the red carpet fashion.