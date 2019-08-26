MTV VMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 3:19 PM
Anything can really happen at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
We're just hours away from MTV's annual award show where the biggest artists in multiple genres come together for an unforgettable night of performances and special awards.
Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, this year's telecast will feature performances from Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.
As for the biggest awards of the night, we know that Missy Elliott is set to receive the 2019 Video Vanguard Award at The Prudential Center in New Jersey. Other categories like Video of the Year and Song of the Year, however, remain an open playing field.
Before the show kicks off, we have to talk about the red carpet fashion.
Your favorite singers are going big, bold and bright for MTV's award show. Fortunately for you, we're giving you a front-row seat to all the action in our gallery updating throughout the night below.
Sit back, enjoy and don't forget to watch the show tonight at 8 p.m.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Article continues below
Bryan Bedder/WireImage
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
In Custom Moschino
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Article continues below
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Bryan Bedder/WireImage
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Article continues below
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
In Versace
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In Mr Turk
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
In Giambattista Valli
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
Article continues below
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
In Abodi
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In Ronny Kobo
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?