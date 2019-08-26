Viola Davis Is Michelle Obama for Showtime's First Ladies

How to follow up an Emmy-winning turn in How to Get Away with Murder? For Viola Davis, she's turning to Michelle Obama—and playing the former first lady.

E! News has learned Davis has signed on for First Ladies, a new drama series in development at Showtime. The series, which has a three-script commitment, has Aaron Cooley on board as writer and executive producer. First Ladies would follow the various spouses to American presidents. The first season would focus on Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

Davis has spent the last five seasons on ABC's How to Get Away With Murder as attorney and law professor Annalise Keating.