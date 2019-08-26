EXCLUSIVE!

The Family Chantel Gets Lost in Translation—Is Another Brawl on the Horizon?

Mon., Aug. 26, 2019

So, you're on a reality show and your family gets into a fight, a physical fight. What happens next? You get a spinoff where you talk about the fight and deal with the ramifications. That's The Family Chantel.

Following the events of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Pedro, Chantel and their families are all still picking up the pieces after that fateful dinner that ended in a brawl between Pedro and his sister Nicole and Chantel's family. In the above exclusive sneak peek of The Family Chantel, Chantel's mom, Karen, and dad, Thomas, come face-to-face with Pedro's sister Nicole and mother Lidia.

The meeting takes place on the streets of the Dominican Republic with Pedro serving as the translator. What could go wrong? Alot.

Watch

90 Day Fiance Stars Chantel & Pedro Talk New Show & More

"We love Pedro and Chantel," Karen says. This, naturally, doesn't sit well with Nicole. "Why if you love my brother, love our family, then why did you hit me?" Nicole asks.

"If somebody jumps on top of you, I would hope that somebody would rip their weave out," Chantel says. But Pedro doesn't translate properly. He tells his mom and sister, "She said that if someone…She would take your wig off too."

Chantel, who has been studying Spanish, says that's not what she said.

"It is really hurting me, because my mom and I tried to have Pedro translate, ‘How would you feel if someone came into your home and tried to fight you?' Pedro translated, ‘How'd you feel if somebody wanted to rip off your wig?' But that's not what was said," Chantel says.

Karen says she'll do anything to protect her kids, and it's legal in America.

"And I can attack you too," Lidia says. "Because you attacked my daughter."

Will the fight about the fight ever be resolved?

The Family Chantel airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on TLC.

